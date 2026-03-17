Hidden Health Risks You Need To Know
Aluminum can build up in the body over time and may harm kidney function.
Excess intake may contribute to memory issues and is linked to conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.
It can trigger problems such as gas, acidity, and stomach discomfort.
Aluminum may interfere with calcium absorption, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.
Long-term exposure may raise the risk of serious diseases, including cancer.
It can react with foods like tomatoes, lemons, and yogurt, making them unsafe.
Aluminum may hinder iron levels in the body, leading to deficiency.
It can negatively affect and damage the body’s cells.
Aluminum exposure may impact nerves, causing weakness in the body.
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