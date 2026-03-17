Cooking In Aluminum?

Hidden Health Risks You Need To Know

March 17, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: pixabay

Kidney Health Risk:

Aluminum can build up in the body over time and may harm kidney function.

Image Source: Canva

Impact On Brain Health:

Excess intake may contribute to memory issues and is linked to conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Image Source: Canva

Digestive Issues:

It can trigger problems such as gas, acidity, and stomach discomfort.

Image Source: Canva

Weak Bones Concern:

Aluminum may interfere with calcium absorption, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

Image Source: Canva

Cancer Risk Factor:

Long-term exposure may raise the risk of serious diseases, including cancer.

Image Source: Canva

Reacts with Acidic Foods:

It can react with foods like tomatoes, lemons, and yogurt, making them unsafe.

Image Source: Canva

Iron Deficiency Risk:

Aluminum may hinder iron levels in the body, leading to deficiency.

Image Source: freepik

Cell Damage:

It can negatively affect and damage the body’s cells.

Image Source: freepik

Nervous System Effects:

Aluminum exposure may impact nerves, causing weakness in the body.

Image Source: freepik

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