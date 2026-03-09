Know The Benefits And Possible Risks To Include Raisins In Your Diet
People with diabetes can eat raisins, but only in small amounts. It is recommended to consume about 1–2 tablespoons (around 15–18 grams) at a time.
Raisins contain high amounts of natural sugars such as fructose and glucose, which can influence blood sugar levels if consumed in excess.
Raisins have a medium to high glycaemic index (GI), meaning they can cause a rise in blood sugar levels if eaten in large quantities.
It is often considered better to soak raisins in water overnight before eating them. After consumption, it is advisable to monitor your blood sugar levels.
The fiber present in raisins helps slow down digestion, which may help prevent a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.
For better blood sugar control, raisins are recommended to be eaten as a post-meal snack rather than alongside a main meal.
Raisins contain important minerals such as iron, potassium, and boron, which contribute to overall nutritional value.
It is better to eat raisins occasionally rather than including them in your daily diet to help manage sugar intake.
Before adding raisins or any new food to your diet, it is important to consult a doctor or healthcare professional.