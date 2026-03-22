Stay Away From These Foods
Many people enjoy meat and fish, which are high in purines that lead to the formation of uric acid in the body.
While uric acid is naturally produced, excess levels can be harmful and trigger health concerns.
Elevated uric acid levels can lead to joint pain, gout, and even kidney stones.
The main reason behind high uric acid is the excessive intake of purine-rich protein sources.
Consuming too much red meat, seafood, and alcohol, along with low water intake, can significantly increase uric acid levels.
Conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, excess iron, and high blood sugar or diabetes also contribute to increased uric acid.
Drinking beer in excess is known to raise uric acid levels in the body.
Vegetables such as spinach, cauliflower, and mushrooms contain purines and should be consumed in moderation.
Sweet treats and bakery items like cakes and pastries can also contribute to rising uric acid levels.