Want To Control Uric Acid?

Stay Away From These Foods

March 22, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: freepik

Purine-Rich Foods:

Many people enjoy meat and fish, which are high in purines that lead to the formation of uric acid in the body.

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Excess Uric Acid Risks:

While uric acid is naturally produced, excess levels can be harmful and trigger health concerns.

Image Source: freepik

Health Complications:

Elevated uric acid levels can lead to joint pain, gout, and even kidney stones.

Image Source: canva

Primary Cause:

The main reason behind high uric acid is the excessive intake of purine-rich protein sources.

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Dietary Triggers:

Consuming too much red meat, seafood, and alcohol, along with low water intake, can significantly increase uric acid levels.

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Underlying Health Factors:

Conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, excess iron, and high blood sugar or diabetes also contribute to increased uric acid.

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Beer Consumption:

Drinking beer in excess is known to raise uric acid levels in the body.

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High-Purine Vegetables:

Vegetables such as spinach, cauliflower, and mushrooms contain purines and should be consumed in moderation.

Image Source: Canva

Sugary And Baked Foods:

Sweet treats and bakery items like cakes and pastries can also contribute to rising uric acid levels.

Image Source: Canva

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