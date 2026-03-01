Not Just Overeating!

Common Causes Behind Bloating And Indigestion

March 1, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Sometimes you may experience issues like bloating or a feeling of fullness.

It is important to understand the reasons behind this problem.

Poor Chewing Habits:

Eating in a hurry and not chewing food properly can lead to indigestion.

Gas-Causing Foods:

Pulses, cabbage, and dairy products can cause gas in the stomach.

Milk Intolerance:

Milk, as well as lactose or gluten in wheat, can trigger bloating.

Excess Salt Intake:

Consuming too much salt in food can lead to bloating.

Cold Drinks at Night:

Drinking soda or cold beverages at night may cause bloating.

Overly Spicy Food:

Eating very spicy vegetables can contribute to this problem.

Lack Of Post-Dinner Walk:

Not walking after dinner can cause a feeling of heaviness in the stomach.

