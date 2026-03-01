Common Causes Behind Bloating And Indigestion
Sometimes you may experience issues like bloating or a feeling of fullness.
It is important to understand the reasons behind this problem.
Eating in a hurry and not chewing food properly can lead to indigestion.
Pulses, cabbage, and dairy products can cause gas in the stomach.
Milk, as well as lactose or gluten in wheat, can trigger bloating.
Consuming too much salt in food can lead to bloating.
Drinking soda or cold beverages at night may cause bloating.
Eating very spicy vegetables can contribute to this problem.
Not walking after dinner can cause a feeling of heaviness in the stomach.