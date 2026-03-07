Blood Sugar Spike?

Simple Things You Should Do Immediately To Bring It Under Control

March 7, 2026
Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water as it helps the kidneys flush out excess sugar from the body.

Take A Short Walk:

Walking for 10–15 minutes daily can help bring down blood sugar levels gradually.

Add Fresh Salad:

Eat fibre-rich salads like cucumber, tomato, or leafy vegetables as they help slow down glucose absorption.

Take Prescribed Medicine:

If your sugar level goes above 240 mg/dL, take the medicine prescribed by your doctor or check for ketones.

Include Bitter Gourd:

Bitter gourd juice or vegetables can naturally help in controlling blood sugar levels.

Manage Stress:

Reduce stress by taking deep breaths or relaxing, as stress hormones can increase sugar levels.

Avoid Sugar And Carbs:

Immediately stop consuming sugar and reduce carbohydrate intake, avoiding foods like rice or flour.

Use Fenugreek Seeds:

Drink the water or consume powder made from fenugreek seeds soaked overnight.

Consult a Doctor:

If your blood sugar level remains consistently above 300 mg/dL, seek medical attention immediately.

