Simple Things You Should Do Immediately To Bring It Under Control
Drink plenty of water as it helps the kidneys flush out excess sugar from the body.
Walking for 10–15 minutes daily can help bring down blood sugar levels gradually.
Eat fibre-rich salads like cucumber, tomato, or leafy vegetables as they help slow down glucose absorption.
If your sugar level goes above 240 mg/dL, take the medicine prescribed by your doctor or check for ketones.
Bitter gourd juice or vegetables can naturally help in controlling blood sugar levels.
Reduce stress by taking deep breaths or relaxing, as stress hormones can increase sugar levels.
Immediately stop consuming sugar and reduce carbohydrate intake, avoiding foods like rice or flour.
Drink the water or consume powder made from fenugreek seeds soaked overnight.
If your blood sugar level remains consistently above 300 mg/dL, seek medical attention immediately.