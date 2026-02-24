Key Differences And Which One Do You Actually Need?
Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid, while fish oil is one of its major natural sources.
It is rich in important omega-3 fats such as EPA and DHA.
Omega-3 is not found only in fish; it is also present in flax seeds and walnuts.
Fish oil contains omega-3 along with other fats, meaning it is not 100% pure omega-3.
Both omega-3 and fish oil help reduce the risk of heart disease and support better cholesterol levels.
Omega-3 supplements are widely considered beneficial for improving memory and supporting mental health.
If you experience joint swelling or pain, consuming fish oil may provide noticeable relief.
If you do not eat fish, algal oil or omega-3 capsules can be a suitable alternative.
Always choose a trusted fish oil brand to avoid contaminants like mercury, and consult a doctor or expert before starting any supplement.