Here’s What It’s Doing To Your Eyes
In today’s digital age, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives.
Whether it's work, entertainment, or communication, it's hard to imagine life without a smartphone.
Smartphone vision syndrome, commonly referred to as digital eye strain, is a growing concern.
It is a condition caused by prolonged use of smartphones, computers, or other digital devices, leading to strain on the eyes.
Let's find out what harms excessive mobile use can cause to the eyes.
Prolonged phone use strains the eye muscles, leading to noticeable eye fatigue.
Headaches can also be triggered by continuous eye strain.
Using a smartphone can cause neck and shoulder pain due to poor posture habits.
Burning, itching, or redness in the eyes are also common symptoms of this syndrome.