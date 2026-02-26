Staring At Your Phone Too Long?

Here’s What It’s Doing To Your Eyes

February 26, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
In today’s digital age, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives.

Daily Dependence:

Whether it's work, entertainment, or communication, it's hard to imagine life without a smartphone.

Medical Term:

Smartphone vision syndrome, commonly referred to as digital eye strain, is a growing concern.

Digital Eye Strain:

It is a condition caused by prolonged use of smartphones, computers, or other digital devices, leading to strain on the eyes.

Key Concern:

Let's find out what harms excessive mobile use can cause to the eyes.

Eye Fatigue:

Prolonged phone use strains the eye muscles, leading to noticeable eye fatigue.

Headache:

Headaches can also be triggered by continuous eye strain.

Posture Impact:

Using a smartphone can cause neck and shoulder pain due to poor posture habits.

Common Symptoms:

Burning, itching, or redness in the eyes are also common symptoms of this syndrome.

