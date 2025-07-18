Fruits You Should Avoid During Pregnancy: Hidden Risks Every Mom-To-Be Must Know

July 18, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Why Fruits Are A Vital Part Of A Pregnancy Diet?

Eating fruits during pregnancy provides essential nutrients. It supports the mother’s health and the baby’s development.

Image Source: pexels

Know What To Avoid For A Safer Journey:

However, there are certain fruits can have harmful effects during pregnancy and may even act like slow poison if consumed carelessly.

Image Source: pexels

1. Pineapple:

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can soften the cervix and potentially trigger early contractions, making it a fruit to consume with caution during pregnancy.

Image Source: pexels

2. Lychees:

Lychees are naturally high in sugar, which can cause sudden spikes in blood glucose levels.

Image Source: Canva

3. Peaches:

Consuming peaches in excess may increase the body heat. It can cause uterine bleeding and complications during pregnancy.

Image Source: Canva

4. Jamun:

While jamun is rich in nutrients, eating it in excess can lead to acidity, gas, or digestive discomfort, making moderation important during pregnancy.

Image Source: Canva

How Quantity And Timing Matter:

Eating fruits in inappropriate quantities or at the wrong time can lead to digestive issues, blood sugar imbalances, or even pregnancy-related complications.

Image Source: pexels

Consult Your Doctor Before Including These Fruits In Your Diet:

While some fruits may offer nutritional benefits, their consumption during pregnancy should be limited and always guided by a doctor’s advice to ensure safety for both mother and baby.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Boost Your Brain Health — 9 Simple Habits That Make A Difference

Soya Chunks — The Nutrient-Dense Meat Alternative Your Body Needs

9 Early Symptoms Of Hormonal Imbalance Women Shouldn’t Ignore

10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Drinking Raisin Soaked Water