Fruits You Should Avoid During Pregnancy: Hidden Risks Every Mom-To-Be Must Know

Eating fruits during pregnancy provides essential nutrients. It supports the mother’s health and the baby’s development.
However, there are certain fruits can have harmful effects during pregnancy and may even act like slow poison if consumed carelessly.
Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can soften the cervix and potentially trigger early contractions, making it a fruit to consume with caution during pregnancy.
Lychees are naturally high in sugar, which can cause sudden spikes in blood glucose levels.
Consuming peaches in excess may increase the body heat. It can cause uterine bleeding and complications during pregnancy.
While jamun is rich in nutrients, eating it in excess can lead to acidity, gas, or digestive discomfort, making moderation important during pregnancy.
Eating fruits in inappropriate quantities or at the wrong time can lead to digestive issues, blood sugar imbalances, or even pregnancy-related complications.
While some fruits may offer nutritional benefits, their consumption during pregnancy should be limited and always guided by a doctor’s advice to ensure safety for both mother and baby.