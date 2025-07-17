Boost Your Brain Health —

9 Simple Habits That Make A Difference

July 17, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: freepik

Keep Your Mind Active:

Engage in mentally active activities such as reading, solving puzzles, or learning new tasks to solidify brain connections and promote cognitive flexibility.

Image Source: Canva

Exercise Regularly:

Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promotes brain cell growth, and alleviates mental tension.

Image Source: Canva

Eat a Brain-Healthy Diet:

In accordance with the Mediterranean diet, protect yourself from cognitive decline by consuming fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish in plenty.

Image Source: Canva

Keep Blood Pressure Normal:

Keep blood pressure normal through exercise, diet, and stress management so that the brain does not age away.

Image Source: Canva

Keep Blood Sugar in Check:

Both diabetes and high blood sugar levels increase the chances of getting dementia—a healthy diet, regular physical exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight all help with that.

Image Source: Canva

Optimise Cholesterol Profile:

Keep the LDL (bad) cholesterol low by diet, exercise, and managing your weight for better brain health.

Image Source: Canva

Say No To Tobacco:

Keep tobacco far away; it badly affects vascular brain health.

Image Source: Canva

Keep Alcohol Consumption Limited:

Drink moderately to reduce your risk of brain damage and dementia.

Image Source: Canva

Take Good Care of Your Mental Health:

Regulate stress, anxiety, and depression, and get good sleep to promote clearer thinking and emotional health.

