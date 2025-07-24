Excessive Snoring Can Be Dangerous: Know 5 Hidden Health Risks

Snoring is common, but persistent and loud snoring can be dangerous for the body.
Snoring happens when the airway in our throat or nose is blocked, causing an obstruction to breathing.
If you snore every day, it's not right to ignore it because it can also be a sign of a serious illness. Here’s what daily snoring might be doing to your body.
Excessive snoring can lead to a condition called sleep apnea, in which breathing repeatedly stops and then restarts.
When you snore excessively, your airway gets partially blocked repeatedly during sleep. This leads to oxygen deficiency, leaving you feeling fatigued, dizzy, or even disoriented during the day.
Excessive snoring increases the risk of heart diseases. When your breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, it puts extra strain on the heart. This can trigger high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and heart attack.
Excessive snoring can constrict the neck veins, affecting the blood flow to your brain. This condition raises the risk of a brain stroke, especially in those already at risk due to high blood pressure or other cardiovascular issues.
Excessive snoring doesn't just harm your body, it takes a toll on your mind as well. Poor-quality sleep caused by frequent snoring can lead to mood swings, increased anxiety levels, and even depression.