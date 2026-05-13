Night-Time Habits For Better Sleep
Better sleep and mental peace are very important for your overall health.
Turn off your phone, TV, and laptop at least one hour before sleeping. This helps maintain healthy levels of the sleep hormone melatonin.
Wash your hands, feet, and face with lukewarm water or take a bath before bed. This can help reduce stress and relax your body.
Try to keep your dinner light and eat your meal 2-3 hours before going to bed.
Having turmeric milk before bedtime may help promote better sleep.
Meditate or practice pranayama for a few minutes before sleeping. It helps calm the mind and creates positive energy.
Make a to-do list for the next day before going to bed so you feel less stressed in the morning.
Drinking some water before bed can also be beneficial for your body.
By adopting these small yet important habits, you can gradually improve your lifestyle and sleep quality.