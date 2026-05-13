From Turmeric Milk To Meditation,

Night-Time Habits For Better Sleep

May 13, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Better sleep and mental peace are very important for your overall health.

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Avoid Screens Before Bed

Turn off your phone, TV, and laptop at least one hour before sleeping. This helps maintain healthy levels of the sleep hormone melatonin.

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Refresh Yourself Before Sleeping

Wash your hands, feet, and face with lukewarm water or take a bath before bed. This can help reduce stress and relax your body.

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Eat A Light Dinner

Try to keep your dinner light and eat your meal 2-3 hours before going to bed.

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Drink Turmeric Milk

Having turmeric milk before bedtime may help promote better sleep.

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Practice Meditation Or Pranayama

Meditate or practice pranayama for a few minutes before sleeping. It helps calm the mind and creates positive energy.

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Prepare A To-Do List

Make a to-do list for the next day before going to bed so you feel less stressed in the morning.

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Drink Water Before Sleeping

Drinking some water before bed can also be beneficial for your body.

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Follow Healthy Night Habits

By adopting these small yet important habits, you can gradually improve your lifestyle and sleep quality.

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