5 Foods To Avoid If You Are Suffering From Constipation

Do you often struggle in the bathroom every morning? Constipation can make daily life frustrating and uncomfortable.
In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, more people are suffering from digestion issues, with constipation being one of the most common complaints.
Those dealing with constipation must be extra cautious about what they eat and drink, as certain foods can worsen the condition.
Here are the foods and drinks you should strictly avoid if you’re struggling with constipation.
Items such as refined flour, white bread, and newly harvested rice are difficult to digest and may aggravate constipation.
Lentils like peas and black chickpeas can cause bloating and may slow down bowel movement during constipation.
Ice cream, packaged snacks, fried foods, spicy dishes, pickles, excessive salt, cold drinks, and junk foods are best avoided.
Starchy vegetables such as potatoes and some root vegetables can further slow digestion when constipated.
Full-fat cheese and heavy dairy products are low in fibre and high in fat, which can harden stools and worsen constipation.
To relieve constipation, drink plenty of water, add fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and maintain regular eating habits.