5 Amazing Benefits Of Eating Ginger On An Empty Stomach

September 15, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Ginger In Everyday Indian Kitchens:

In Indian cuisine, ginger is not just a spice but a daily essential, loved for its flavour, aroma, and warmth in meals and beverages.

Image Source: Canva

A Natural Medicine:

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger has been used for centuries in Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

Image Source: Pexels

Soothes Throat And Clears Phlegm:

Ginger helps relieve throat irritation, reduces coughing, and assists in clearing mucus for easier breathing.

Image Source: Canva

The Secret Behind Strong Tea:

In India, ginger is often added to tea to enhance flavour, add warmth, and make a refreshing, energy-boosting drink.

Image Source: Pexels

Why Take Ginger On An Empty Stomach:

Consuming ginger first thing in the morning amplifies its health benefits. Let’s explore the key advantages.

Image Source: Pexels

1. Boosts Digestion And Relieves Acidity:

Eating ginger on an empty stomach supports smoother digestion, eases bloating, and reduces acidity naturally.

Image Source: Pexels

2. Burns Fat Efficiently:

Regular consumption helps burn excess fat deposits, supporting a leaner body and healthier lifestyle.

Image Source: Pexels

3. Protects Heart:

Ginger lowers bad cholesterol levels, improving blood circulation and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Image Source: Pexels

4. Glowing Skin And Strong Hair:

Rich in antioxidants, ginger nourishes the skin for a radiant glow while also strengthening hair naturally.

Image Source: Pexels

5. Strengthens Immunity Against Infections:

The natural anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties of ginger help the body fight seasonal infections, colds, and flu, keeping immunity strong.

Image Source: Pexels

See More

Foods That Make Diabetes Worse: 9 Items To Cut From Your Plate

10 Worst Foods For Diabetics You Should Avoid Immediately

5 Serious Health Problems Caused By Eating Stale Food Regularly

10 Calcium Rich Food Items For Strong Bones