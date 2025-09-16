6 Must-Try Foods And Habits To Prevent Iron Deficiency And Boost Energy

Vegetarians often face challenges when it comes to getting enough iron from their daily meals, making careful food choices essential.
A well-balanced diet with the right mix of vegetables, pulses, and seeds is vital to fulfil the body’s nutritional needs and maintain energy.
Let’s explore the top foods and easy eating habits that can naturally prevent iron deficiency and improve overall health.
Spinach is packed with iron and vitamin C, making it a great choice to support healthy blood and improve immunity.
Lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, soybeans, and other pulses are excellent vegetarian sources of iron and protein.
Figs, dates, and raisins are rich in iron and natural sugars, helping fight fatigue and keeping energy levels up.
Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa is a delicious way to add iron to your diet while also boosting mood.
Tofu is a versatile vegetarian favourite, loaded with iron, protein, and calcium for strength and overall wellness.
Pumpkin seeds and chia seeds are nutrient-dense superfoods, providing iron along with fibre and healthy fats.