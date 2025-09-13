9 Items To Cut From Your Plate
Refined grains are stripped of fiber and nutrients, causing rapid blood sugar spikes compared to whole grains.
Cakes, cookies, pies, and pastries are loaded with sugar and refined flour, quickly raising blood sugar levels.
These may still contain hidden carbs from milk, flour, or additives, affecting blood sugar if eaten often.
Breaded and fried items add extra carbs, unhealthy fats, and calories that make diabetes harder to manage.
Processed meats like hot dogs and bacon are high in fat and sodium, raising heart disease risk in diabetics.
Sodas, juices, and flavored coffees rapidly increase blood sugar and add empty calories with no nutrition.
Alcohol disrupts blood sugar control and can interfere with diabetes medications, causing highs or lows.
Highly concentrated and sugary, dried fruits can spike blood sugar more than fresh whole fruits.
Ketchup, dressings, and creamy sauces often hide sugars, starches, and sodium that add up quickly.