Foods That Make Diabetes Worse:

9 Items To Cut From Your Plate

September 13, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
White Bread, Rice, and Pasta:

Refined grains are stripped of fiber and nutrients, causing rapid blood sugar spikes compared to whole grains.

Baked Foods and Desserts:

Cakes, cookies, pies, and pastries are loaded with sugar and refined flour, quickly raising blood sugar levels.

Sugar-Free or No-Added Sugar Foods:

These may still contain hidden carbs from milk, flour, or additives, affecting blood sugar if eaten often.

Battered and Fried Foods:

Breaded and fried items add extra carbs, unhealthy fats, and calories that make diabetes harder to manage.

High-Fat and Processed Meats:

Processed meats like hot dogs and bacon are high in fat and sodium, raising heart disease risk in diabetics.

Sweetened Beverages:

Sodas, juices, and flavored coffees rapidly increase blood sugar and add empty calories with no nutrition.

Alcoholic Drinks:

Alcohol disrupts blood sugar control and can interfere with diabetes medications, causing highs or lows.

Dried Fruit:

Highly concentrated and sugary, dried fruits can spike blood sugar more than fresh whole fruits.

Sauces and Condiments:

Ketchup, dressings, and creamy sauces often hide sugars, starches, and sodium that add up quickly.

