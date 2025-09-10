10 Calcium Rich Food Items For Strong Bones

Milk is the most reliable source of calcium. A single glass provides about 300 mg of calcium, making it an easy way to strengthen bones daily. Apart from calcium, milk also contains vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium effectively.
Yoghurt is not only calcium-rich but also packed with probiotics that support gut health. A cup of yoghurt can provide up to 30% of your daily calcium needs. It’s a versatile food item you can pair with fruits, cereals, or even use in smoothies.
Cheese is a powerful source of calcium. Just 30 grams of cheddar cheese can give you nearly 200 mg of calcium. While cheese should be eaten in moderation due to its fat content, it’s an excellent way to boost bone strength.
Nuts, especially almonds, are packed with calcium. A handful can provide 75 mg of calcium. Along with bone-strengthening minerals, almonds are also rich in vitamin E, fibre, and healthy fats.
Green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale are loaded with calcium and magnesium. A cooked cup of kale offers nearly 100 mg of calcium. Spinach, while rich in calcium, also contains oxalates that can reduce absorption, so pairing it with vitamin C-rich foods helps boost calcium uptake.
Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of calcium. Just one tablespoon contains around 88 mg of calcium. They are often used in Indian cooking, sprinkled on breads, or ground into chutneys. Consuming sesame regularly can contribute significantly to bone health.
Canned sardines and salmon with bones are among the richest natural sources of calcium. Just 100 grams of sardines can provide more than 350 mg of calcium. They are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, making them doubly beneficial for overall health.
Tofu, made from soybeans, is an excellent plant-based calcium source. Fortified tofu can provide as much as 350 mg of calcium per serving. It can be cooked in curries, stir-fries, or grilled as a healthy snack, making it a favourite for vegetarians and vegans.
Certain beans and lentils, such as chickpeas and kidney beans, are good calcium sources. A cup of cooked white beans provides over 150 mg of calcium. Alongside calcium, they are also rich in protein and fibre, making them essential for overall nutrition and bone maintenance.
Many foods like orange juice, plant-based milk, and breakfast cereals are fortified with calcium. These options are especially helpful for those who avoid dairy. Including fortified foods in your diet ensures you meet daily calcium requirements while enjoying variety.