Does Obesity Increase The Risk Of High Blood Pressure? Here’s What You Should Know

Due to today’s sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, maintaining a fit mind and body often feels like a distant dream.
This unhealthy routine has made obesity a common problem affecting people across all age groups.
Being overweight doesn’t just affect appearance; it contributes to a wide range of health issues, including metabolic and cardiovascular problems.
Let’s explore whether obesity directly increases the risk of high blood pressure and why it matters.
Research confirms that excess body weight significantly raises the likelihood of developing high blood pressure.
Excess weight triggers changes in blood vessels, kidneys, and other organs, leading to increased blood pressure over time.
Abdominal fat causes inflammation and narrows blood vessels, further elevating the risk of hypertension.
Losing weight can help manage blood pressure effectively and reduce the burden on vital organs.
Alongside controlling BP, weight reduction lowers the risk of stroke and other serious cardiovascular complications.