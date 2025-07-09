9 Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency, You Shouldn't Ignore

July 9, 2025
Burning sensation:

The burning sensation in the feet or tongue indicates a possible vitamin B-12 deficiency; it is sometimes accompanied by imbalance, dry skin, or even cognitive changes.

Brittle Hair And Fingernails:

Biotin deficiency can cause brittleness of nails and hair, mostly in pregnant women or persons afflicted with digestive disorders.

Mouth Ulcers:

Vitamin B or iron deficiencies can be painful; they lead to sores or cracking of the mouth corners, called angular cheilitis.

Bleeding Gums:

Deficiency of Vitamin C makes gums bleed easily, while consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables prevents it.

Impaired Night Vision:

Deficiency of vitamin A can cause night blindness and the appearance of white spots (Bitot's spots) on the eyes.

Scaly Patches and Dandruff:

Lack of vitamins and nutrients, especially zinc, niacin, and riboflavin, causes dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis to appear.

Hair Loss:

Iron, zinc, biotin, and fatty acid deficiencies can provoke thinning or complete loss of hair.

Red or White Bumps on the Skin:

Keratosis pilaris, which makes skin bumpy, can be caused by a deficiency in vitamins A or C.

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS):

Vitamin and iron deficiency has been associated with RLS; an iron-rich diet may mitigate the problem.

