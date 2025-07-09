9 Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency, You Shouldn't Ignore

The burning sensation in the feet or tongue indicates a possible vitamin B-12 deficiency; it is sometimes accompanied by imbalance, dry skin, or even cognitive changes.
Biotin deficiency can cause brittleness of nails and hair, mostly in pregnant women or persons afflicted with digestive disorders.
Vitamin B or iron deficiencies can be painful; they lead to sores or cracking of the mouth corners, called angular cheilitis.
Deficiency of Vitamin C makes gums bleed easily, while consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables prevents it.
Deficiency of vitamin A can cause night blindness and the appearance of white spots (Bitot's spots) on the eyes.
Lack of vitamins and nutrients, especially zinc, niacin, and riboflavin, causes dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis to appear.
Iron, zinc, biotin, and fatty acid deficiencies can provoke thinning or complete loss of hair.
Keratosis pilaris, which makes skin bumpy, can be caused by a deficiency in vitamins A or C.
Vitamin and iron deficiency has been associated with RLS; an iron-rich diet may mitigate the problem.