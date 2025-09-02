Almonds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein that keep you full for longer, curb sugar cravings, and support smooth digestion.
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts help control hunger, improve metabolism, and reduce unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Light and filling, pistachios are rich in fibre and nutrients that make them a smart snack to prevent overeating.
Loaded with dietary fibre, figs improve digestion, prevent constipation, and keep you satisfied while reducing calorie intake.
Prunes help manage sweet cravings in a healthy way, reduce inflammation, and support better digestion.
Dates are naturally sweet, rich in fibre, and provide energy while keeping you full, making them a great replacement for sugary snacks.
Raisins are nutrient-rich, help regulate appetite, and provide a quick burst of energy without causing excess hunger.
Cashews are packed with healthy fats and protein, keeping cravings in check while boosting energy and metabolism.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]