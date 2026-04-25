Struggling To Sleep?

Do These Simple Things Before Bed

April 25, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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In today's fast-paced life, getting good sleep has become very important.

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Often people cannot sleep properly due to stress and a bad daily routine.

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In such situations, if you also want better sleep, it is necessary to adopt some easy habits before sleeping.

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First, reduce the use of mobile phones and laptops before sleeping, as this puts a strain on the eyes.

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Also eat light and balanced meals to avoid sleep disturbances.

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Drinking warm milk before sleeping is also considered beneficial.

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You can calm your mind by listening to light music or reading a book, which helps you sleep well at night.

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Also keep the room environment calm and comfortable so that sleep comes quickly.

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By adopting these small habits, you can easily achieve better and deeper sleep.

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