7 Superfoods That Boost Immunity And Spark Inner Vitality
Rich in curcumin, turmeric is a revered anti-inflammatory. It purifies the blood, protects the liver, and supports wound healing and tissue repair.
This potent Rasayana is one of nature’s richest sources of Vitamin C. It improves absorption, supports respiratory health, and boosts immunity at the cellular level.
These vegetarian sources of essential fatty acids reduce systemic inflammation and enhance brain, heart, and hormonal function.
A natural multivitamin, moringa is high in iron, chlorophyll, and antioxidants. It cleanses the blood and supports energy and recovery.
A rejuvenative herb, ashwagandha calms the nervous system, balances stress hormones, and builds deep immunity over time.
In Yogic diets, cow’s ghee is seen as sacred nourishment. It lubricates the digestive tract, supports gut flora, and enhances nutrient assimilation.
Alkaline and easy to digest, they reduce bloating, balance blood sugar, and fuel tissue repair—ideal during detox or intense Sadhana.
Dr. Yogrishi Vishvketu, who is Global Yoga Educator, Author and Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute