National Nutrition Week 2025:

7 Superfoods That Boost Immunity And Spark Inner Vitality

September 6, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Rich in curcumin, turmeric is a revered anti-inflammatory. It purifies the blood, protects the liver, and supports wound healing and tissue repair.

2. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

This potent Rasayana is one of nature’s richest sources of Vitamin C. It improves absorption, supports respiratory health, and boosts immunity at the cellular level.

3. Omega-3 Rich Seeds (Flax, Chia, Hemp)

These vegetarian sources of essential fatty acids reduce systemic inflammation and enhance brain, heart, and hormonal function.

4. Moringa (Drumstick Leaves)

A natural multivitamin, moringa is high in iron, chlorophyll, and antioxidants. It cleanses the blood and supports energy and recovery.

5. Ashwagandha

A rejuvenative herb, ashwagandha calms the nervous system, balances stress hormones, and builds deep immunity over time.

6. Ghee

In Yogic diets, cow’s ghee is seen as sacred nourishment. It lubricates the digestive tract, supports gut flora, and enhances nutrient assimilation.

7. Sprouted Mung Beans

Alkaline and easy to digest, they reduce bloating, balance blood sugar, and fuel tissue repair—ideal during detox or intense Sadhana.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Inputs By:

Dr. Yogrishi Vishvketu, who is Global Yoga Educator, Author and Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute

