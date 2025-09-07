Know Why Heat Therapy Works Best For Period Pain Relief

Menstrual cramps are a common issue faced by women during their cycle, causing discomfort and fatigue.
These cramps, medically called dysmenorrhoea, are caused by contractions of the uterus during menstruation.
Applying heat has been a trusted home remedy for generations, offering natural comfort without side effects.
Heat helps relax tense muscles in the lower abdomen and back, easing the intensity of menstrual cramps.
Applying warmth improves blood flow, which reduces stiffness, swelling, and discomfort during periods.
Heat reduces the effect of prostaglandins—chemicals responsible for painful muscle contractions.
You can use a hot water bottle, heating pad, or even a towel soaked in warm water for quick relief.
Always check the temperature before applying. Excessively hot water can cause skin burns.
Heat therapy is safe, affordable, and one of the most effective natural remedies for period pain relief.