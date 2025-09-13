Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Gen Z Chic During Weekend Outing
Wamiqa Gabbi is proving time and again that her style game is as versatile as her acting chops.
Recently, the actress turned heads with a look that perfectly captured Gen Z aesthetics — effortlessly cool, minimalistic yet making a strong statement.
For this appearance, Wamiqa opted for a white fitted crop top that highlighted a sleek, clean silhouette — a staple piece in any Gen Z wardrobe.
She paired it with beige high-waisted pants that added a touch of neutral sophistication to her outfit while keeping things casual and breathable.
The real show-stealer, however, was the white oversized coat she threw over the ensemble.
With its relaxed fit and structured shoulders, the coat elevated the entire look, adding a dash of drama while maintaining the laid-back vibe Gen Z fashion is known for.
Subtle makeup with dewy skin, nude lips, and perfectly done brows gave her that natural glow.
Her open, slightly tousled hair enhanced the overall cool-girl aesthetic.
Wamiqa often experiments with silhouettes and textures but keeps her looks relatable — something her fans can easily draw inspiration from.