September 13, 2025

Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Gen Z Chic During Weekend Outing

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Manav Manglani

Wamiqa Gabbi's Style Game

Wamiqa Gabbi is proving time and again that her style game is as versatile as her acting chops.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Gen Z Aesthetics

Recently, the actress turned heads with a look that perfectly captured Gen Z aesthetics — effortlessly cool, minimalistic yet making a strong statement.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

What She Wore

For this appearance, Wamiqa opted for a white fitted crop top that highlighted a sleek, clean silhouette — a staple piece in any Gen Z wardrobe.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Casual Yet Classy

She paired it with beige high-waisted pants that added a touch of neutral sophistication to her outfit while keeping things casual and breathable.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Statement Coat

The real show-stealer, however, was the white oversized coat she threw over the ensemble.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Laid-Back Vibe

With its relaxed fit and structured shoulders, the coat elevated the entire look, adding a dash of drama while maintaining the laid-back vibe Gen Z fashion is known for.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Subtle Makeup

Subtle makeup with dewy skin, nude lips, and perfectly done brows gave her that natural glow.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Cool-Girl Aesthetic

Her open, slightly tousled hair enhanced the overall cool-girl aesthetic.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Wamiqa's Fashion Sense

Wamiqa often experiments with silhouettes and textures but keeps her looks relatable — something her fans can easily draw inspiration from.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

