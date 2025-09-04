September 4, 2025

Leather Jacket Never Looked So Stylish! Deepika Padukone Aces Airport Look

Deepika Padukone's Latest Look

Deepika Padukone was seen acing her latest airport look as she returned to Mumbai post attending Louis Vuitton event as Jury member.

What She Wore

Deepika grabbed eyeballs in a sleeveless black leather jacket and baggy pants.

Makeup And Hairstyle

The actress opted for minimal makeup keeping it stylish yet classy. She had her hair tied in a neat high bun.

Statement Sunglasses

Deepika exuded swag with her oversized sunglasses that added to her stylish look.

Accessories

Deepika completed her swagger look with a classy watch and a black leather bag.

Louis Vuitton Event

Deepika Padukone became the first-ever Indian jury member for the prestigious Louis Vuitton Prize 2025.

Deepika Shares Pictures

Deepika took to social media to share a series of pictures from the grand event, leaving fans in awe of her breathtaking look.

Ranveer Singh's Reaction

Ranveer Singh, who is known for hyping up his wife’s achievements, left a playful yet affectionate comment on her post, calling her “Hot Mama.”

Work Front

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in director Atlee’s much-anticipated sci-fi drama AA22 x A6, co-starring Allu Arjun and produced by Sun Pictures.

