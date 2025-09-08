September 8, 2025

Chandni Reborn? Ankita Lokhande Channels Sridevi Vibes

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande's Latest Look

Ankita Lokhande has always had a flair for carrying traditional Indian attire with elegance, and her recent look in a stunning purple saree perfectly captures her ethereal charm.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Chandni Vibes

The actress radiated sheer grace, exuding Chandni vibes reminiscent of classic Bollywood divas.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Outfit Details

The saree, crafted in a rich shade of purple, featured a subtle shimmer and delicate detailing, giving it a regal yet understated appeal.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Matching Blouse Elevated Look

She paired it with a matching blouse that elevated the look with its perfect fit and minimal embellishments, letting the saree itself remain the hero.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Effortlessly Elegant

The soft drape of the saree accentuated Ankita’s silhouette beautifully, making her look effortlessly elegant.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Minimal Accessories

For accessories, Ankita kept it minimal yet classy—opting for statement earrings and a delicate bracelet that added just the right amount of sparkle without overshadowing the outfit.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Soft And Dewy Makeup

Her makeup was soft and dewy, with well-defined eyes and a muted lip color that complemented the ensemble.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Hairstyle

The look was completed with open, softly curled tresses that framed her face gracefully, enhancing the timeless vibe of the outfit.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita's Fashion Sense

Ankita’s fashion sense often combines traditional silhouettes with contemporary styling, and this look was no different.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

See More

Leather Jacket Never Looked So Stylish! Deepika Padukone Aces Airport Look

Baaghi 4 Cast Dons Stylish Looks For Promotional Outing

Ankita Lokhande’s Festive Saree Look Wins Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor's Modern Princess Moment In Fairytale Lehenga