Chandni Reborn? Ankita Lokhande Channels Sridevi Vibes
Ankita Lokhande has always had a flair for carrying traditional Indian attire with elegance, and her recent look in a stunning purple saree perfectly captures her ethereal charm.
The actress radiated sheer grace, exuding Chandni vibes reminiscent of classic Bollywood divas.
The saree, crafted in a rich shade of purple, featured a subtle shimmer and delicate detailing, giving it a regal yet understated appeal.
She paired it with a matching blouse that elevated the look with its perfect fit and minimal embellishments, letting the saree itself remain the hero.
The soft drape of the saree accentuated Ankita’s silhouette beautifully, making her look effortlessly elegant.
For accessories, Ankita kept it minimal yet classy—opting for statement earrings and a delicate bracelet that added just the right amount of sparkle without overshadowing the outfit.
Her makeup was soft and dewy, with well-defined eyes and a muted lip color that complemented the ensemble.
The look was completed with open, softly curled tresses that framed her face gracefully, enhancing the timeless vibe of the outfit.
Ankita’s fashion sense often combines traditional silhouettes with contemporary styling, and this look was no different.