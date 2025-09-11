September 11, 2025

Avneet's Gulabi Saree Is Giving Major Fashion Goals

Stunning Pink Saree

Avneet Kaur flaunted a resplendent pink gulabi saree during her promotional spree for Love in Vietnam, turning Instagram into a fashion runway.

Classic Look

The sleeveless blouse in a deeper pink shade with a plunging neckline added a contemporary edge to her traditional ensemble.

Elegant Accessories

She completed the look with minimal yet striking accessories, including chandelier earrings and a delicate bracelet.

Radiant Makeup

Flushed pink cheeks, glossy rose lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and voluminous waves perfectly complemented her saree and overall vibe.

Social Media Sensation

Her Instagram post for the film created a buzz, with fans calling her “ethereal” and “the ultimate gulabi queen.”

Love in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam is a cross-cultural love story blending music, passion, and heartache, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and presented by Zee Studios.

Production Team

The film is backed by multiple producers, including Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, and Omung Kumar.

Lead Cast

Avneet Kaur stars alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan, with seasoned actors adding depth to the narrative.

Unique Themes

Set across Punjab and Vietnam, the film explores first love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, offering a visually and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

