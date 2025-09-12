September 12, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Serves Vintage Glam In Custom Miu Miu At TIFF

Fashion Icon

Janhvi Kapoor continues to reign as a true-blue fashion icon, and her latest red-carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) only cements that status further.

Latest Look

For the premiere of her film Homebound, the actress stepped out in a custom Miu Miu gown that redefined elegance, proving once again that black and white will never go out of trend.

What She Wore

Janhvi’s gown was a masterclass in subtle drama. Set on a white base with delicate black polka-style motifs, the flowy silhouette featured soft pleats cascading down the length.

Outfit Details

The one-shoulder neckline added a sculptural edge, while the diagonally wrapped draped bodice created a flattering frame around her waist.

Old-School Glamour

From behind, a graceful train followed her steps, giving the ensemble an air of old-school glamour.

Accessories That Elevated the Look

A warm faux-fur stole draped over one arm carried a sparkling brooch from Golecha’s Jewels, while another striking pin at her waist was sourced from her aunt Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line.

Statement Earrings

Her earrings from Beauty Gems and Jewellery—rounded floral studs clustered with stones—were delicate yet impactful.

Classic Makeup

Makeup artist Savleen Manchanda created a fresh, glowing base with a soft flush of blush, muted pink lips, and dramatic winged eyeliner that gave her eyes definition without going overboard.

Vintage Hair

Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo complemented the outfit with a vintage-inspired blowout styled into smooth waves, with the ends tucked in for a refined finish.

