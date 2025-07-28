July 28, 2025

Surveen Chawla Radiates Vintage Glamour In Chic Violet Co-Ord Set

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Surveen Chawla's Fashion Choices

Actress Surveen Chawla never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, and her latest look is no exception.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Vintage Elegance

The Sacred Games star was seen embracing vintage elegance in a violet co-ord set that perfectly blended classic charm with contemporary chic.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

What She Wore

Surveen’s ensemble featured a button-down shirt with subtle structured shoulders, lending a refined, old-school silhouette.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Outfit Details

The shirt was paired with a calf-length skirt, creating a coordinated yet effortless look that instantly evoked a retro vibe.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Sophisticated Touch

The rich violet hue added a touch of sophistication and complemented her glowing skin tone beautifully.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Minimal Accessories

She kept her accessories minimal — a smart choice that let the outfit shine.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Graceful Look

Her soft, side-parted waves framed her face gracefully, while her makeup leaned towards neutral tones with a hint of berry lipstick to tie in with the outfit’s palette.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Experimental Choices

Surveen Chawla’s style has always been versatile, experimental, and rooted in elegance.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Retro Vibe

Whether she’s seen in edgy contemporary outfits, breezy ethnic wear, or retro-inspired ensembles like this one, she effortlessly blends boldness with sophistication.

Image Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram

