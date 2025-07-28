Surveen Chawla Radiates Vintage Glamour In Chic Violet Co-Ord Set
Actress Surveen Chawla never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, and her latest look is no exception.
The Sacred Games star was seen embracing vintage elegance in a violet co-ord set that perfectly blended classic charm with contemporary chic.
Surveen’s ensemble featured a button-down shirt with subtle structured shoulders, lending a refined, old-school silhouette.
The shirt was paired with a calf-length skirt, creating a coordinated yet effortless look that instantly evoked a retro vibe.
The rich violet hue added a touch of sophistication and complemented her glowing skin tone beautifully.
She kept her accessories minimal — a smart choice that let the outfit shine.
Her soft, side-parted waves framed her face gracefully, while her makeup leaned towards neutral tones with a hint of berry lipstick to tie in with the outfit’s palette.
Surveen Chawla’s style has always been versatile, experimental, and rooted in elegance.
Whether she’s seen in edgy contemporary outfits, breezy ethnic wear, or retro-inspired ensembles like this one, she effortlessly blends boldness with sophistication.