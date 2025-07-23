July 23, 2025

'Samundar Mein Nahake' Kriti Sanon Landed Straight Into Our Feeds

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's Vacation

Actress Kriti Sanon is serving major retro glam vibes on her latest vacation.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Beachside Photos

The Bareilly Ki Barfi star recreated the aura of Zeenat Aman’s iconic song “Samundar Mein Naha Ke” from the 1983 film Pukar as she shared a series of stunning beachside photos on Instagram.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Sunkissed, Salty & Stunning

From flaunting her tousled, salty hair to posing for sunkissed snapshots aboard a cruise, Kriti turned up the heat with every frame.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Post Caption

For the caption, she used the title of Zeenat Aman’s memorable track, writing simply: “Samundar mein nahaa ke.”

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

More Holiday Snaps

This isn’t Kriti’s first photo dump from her dreamy cruise getaway. Earlier, she shared sizzling pictures in a colorful bikini, enjoying the sparkling blue waters and indulging in delectable cruise cuisine.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

What She Wrote

Captioning her post, she wrote: “Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard.”

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Rumoured Company

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Kriti might be vacationing with her alleged boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Fueled Speculations

Though the duo hasn’t shared any pictures together, Kabir’s recent Instagram stories have fueled speculation that the two are enjoying the getaway together.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Work Front

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein' and 'Don 3.'

Image Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

See More

Hina Khan Channels Royal Desi Vibes

Saumya Tandon Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In Floral Dress

Yami Gautam’s Timeless Ethnic Wardrobe Is All the Festive Inspo You Need

Alia Bhatt Pulled Up In Black & Broke The Scene