'Samundar Mein Nahake' Kriti Sanon Landed Straight Into Our Feeds
Actress Kriti Sanon is serving major retro glam vibes on her latest vacation.
The Bareilly Ki Barfi star recreated the aura of Zeenat Aman’s iconic song “Samundar Mein Naha Ke” from the 1983 film Pukar as she shared a series of stunning beachside photos on Instagram.
From flaunting her tousled, salty hair to posing for sunkissed snapshots aboard a cruise, Kriti turned up the heat with every frame.
For the caption, she used the title of Zeenat Aman’s memorable track, writing simply: “Samundar mein nahaa ke.”
This isn’t Kriti’s first photo dump from her dreamy cruise getaway. Earlier, she shared sizzling pictures in a colorful bikini, enjoying the sparkling blue waters and indulging in delectable cruise cuisine.
Captioning her post, she wrote: “Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard.”
Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Kriti might be vacationing with her alleged boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.
Though the duo hasn’t shared any pictures together, Kabir’s recent Instagram stories have fueled speculation that the two are enjoying the getaway together.
On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein' and 'Don 3.'