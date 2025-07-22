Saumya Tandon Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In Floral Dress
Saumya Tandon kicks off her beachside photo series in a radiant red-and-lime floral maxi dress.
Saumya blends comfort, confidence, and color in this effortlessly elegant beach look.
Her dress, a strap-sleeved, sweetheart-neckline number, features striking red floral prints.
Vibrant colours, soft glam, and that perfect breeze, this look is your go-to inspo for vacation-ready style.
Chunky geometric hoop earrings catch the sunlight just enough to add a touch of polish.
A delicate bracelet graces her wrist, the sole accessory chosen to complement her look with quiet sophistication.
Saumya’s minimal glam, including flushed cheeks and a peachy nude lip, amplifies her natural beauty.
Her hair falls in soft, sun-kissed waves, effortlessly tousled by the sea breeze to create that beachy texture.
Saumya stands confident, dress flowing with the breeze. Her stance is powerful yet serene, the perfect beachside silhouette.