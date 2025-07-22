July 22, 2025

Saumya Tandon Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In Floral Dress

Saumya Tandon's Latest Look

Saumya Tandon kicks off her beachside photo series in a radiant red-and-lime floral maxi dress.

Saumya’s Style Mantra

Saumya blends comfort, confidence, and color in this effortlessly elegant beach look.

Details

Her dress, a strap-sleeved, sweetheart-neckline number, features striking red floral prints.

Beach Babe Energy

Vibrant colours, soft glam, and that perfect breeze, this look is your go-to inspo for vacation-ready style.

Accessory

Chunky geometric hoop earrings catch the sunlight just enough to add a touch of polish.

Bracelet

A delicate bracelet graces her wrist, the sole accessory chosen to complement her look with quiet sophistication.

Makeup

Saumya’s minimal glam, including flushed cheeks and a peachy nude lip, amplifies her natural beauty.

Hair

Her hair falls in soft, sun-kissed waves, effortlessly tousled by the sea breeze to create that beachy texture.

Poised on the Shore

Saumya stands confident, dress flowing with the breeze. Her stance is powerful yet serene, the perfect beachside silhouette.

