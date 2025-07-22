July 22, 2025

Hina Khan Channels Royal Desi Vibes

Published by: ABP Live

Intimate Wedding

Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal in a private and elegant ceremony, capturing national attention with their understated yet graceful celebration.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Desi Glam

Post-wedding, Hina wowed fans with a glamorous traditional look, donning a heavily embroidered golden lehenga that exuded royalty and grace.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Styling Fit

She completed her look with a statement necklace, matching earrings, and a flowing dupatta. Her styling added a regal charm that enhanced her bridal glow.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Makeup

Her makeup featured soft kohl-lined eyes, bold red lips, flawless skin, and a delicate maang tikka with sindoor — a perfect blend of tradition and glamour.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Royal-Themed

The photoshoot setting included vintage mirrors and floral motifs, further enhancing the traditional Indian vibe and making her appear like modern royalty.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Fans Flood Social Media

The post drew massive attention online. Fans called her “gorgeous,” “elegant,” and even said, “just looking like a wow,” reflecting how much they admired her look.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Loving Support

Rocky shared a heartfelt throwback picture of Hina from 10 years ago, showing how their bond has grown. The photo captured her in a casual, stylish look.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Hina’s Chic Style

In the old photo, Hina sported distressed jeans, a simple tee, sneakers, and a sling bag—exuding casual elegance and reminding fans of her effortless style.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

Upcoming Reality Show

Professionally, Hina is set to appear in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside Rocky Jaiswal. The show will feature the couple navigating fun challenges that test their chemistry and bond.

Image Source: Instagram/realhinakhan

