Hina Khan Channels Royal Desi Vibes

Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal in a private and elegant ceremony, capturing national attention with their understated yet graceful celebration.
Post-wedding, Hina wowed fans with a glamorous traditional look, donning a heavily embroidered golden lehenga that exuded royalty and grace.
She completed her look with a statement necklace, matching earrings, and a flowing dupatta. Her styling added a regal charm that enhanced her bridal glow.
Her makeup featured soft kohl-lined eyes, bold red lips, flawless skin, and a delicate maang tikka with sindoor — a perfect blend of tradition and glamour.
The photoshoot setting included vintage mirrors and floral motifs, further enhancing the traditional Indian vibe and making her appear like modern royalty.
The post drew massive attention online. Fans called her “gorgeous,” “elegant,” and even said, “just looking like a wow,” reflecting how much they admired her look.
Rocky shared a heartfelt throwback picture of Hina from 10 years ago, showing how their bond has grown. The photo captured her in a casual, stylish look.
In the old photo, Hina sported distressed jeans, a simple tee, sneakers, and a sling bag—exuding casual elegance and reminding fans of her effortless style.
Professionally, Hina is set to appear in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside Rocky Jaiswal. The show will feature the couple navigating fun challenges that test their chemistry and bond.