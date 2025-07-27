Celebrating Kriti Sanon’s Birthday With Her Best Fashion Moments
With a magnetic presence both on and off screen, Kriti has emerged as a legit superstar of our time, admired for her talent, intellect, and forward-thinking choices.
Kriti Sanon has firmly etched her name as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema. As she celebrates her birthday, it is the perfect moment to reflect on her impeccable fashion sense.
The actress looked radiant in a powder blue short dress featuring a tie neckline accentuated with a delicate flower detail.A sleek bun kept the focus on the neckline, blending sophistication with soft femininity.
Kriti dazzled in a metallic grey plunging neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit, styled with open hair, a silver necklace, glossy makeup, pink lipstick, and black mascara for a ravishing look.
Kriti exuded grace in a bright green off-shoulder gown featuring a layered peplum design. She accessorized with classy statement earrings, perfectly complementing her elegant and sophisticated look.
Kriti embraced aesthetic elegance in a rust-orange co-ord set featuring an asymmetric top with a waist-high slit and matching fit-and-flare trousers.
Kriti turned heads in a rich black leather dress featuring a halterneck with a large turtleneck collar, body-con fit, asymmetric slit, zips, and belt. She styled it with black studs, stacked rings, and chic black pumps.
Kriti looked angelic in an all-black off-shoulder corset gown featuring a ribbed, structured bodice with delicate black lace along the sweetheart neckline. The voluminous skirt with a trail added grace, paired with chunky diamond-encrusted silver earrings.
Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring opposite Dhanush. She also has 'Don 3' in her kitty.