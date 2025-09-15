September 15, 2025

Surveen Chawla Rocks Power Suit In Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Published by: ABP Live
Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla exudes fierce sophistication in a structured beige pantsuit that redefines modern power dressing.

Look

The suit features a tailored silhouette with a sharp lapel and a unique cinched waist detail secured by statement gold buttons. The flared pants elongate her frame, while the overall monotone hue adds a refined elegance.

Complete look

The suit is both minimal and bold — a nuanced balance that plays up feminine strength without over-accessorizing.

Makeup

Her makeup is soft yet impactful, perfectly arched brows, subtly smoked eyes, long lashes, and a nude lip shade that complements her overall muted palette.

Hair

Her hair is styled in a sleek, tight bun — a classic power move that not only elongates the neck but also accentuates her facial features. The hairstyle maintains the overall polished and commanding vibe of the look.

Accessories

Surveen keeps her accessories minimal but intentional: Earrings: Chunky, spiral gold ear cuffs that add an edge to the look. Rings: Delicate gold rings adorn her fingers, echoing the metallic details of the outfit.

Vibe

This look juxtaposes high fashion with an industrial, urban decay backdrop — creating a cinematic contrast between grace and grit.

Aesthetic

It speaks of resilience, power, and reinvention — a woman who stands tall amid ruins and owns every inch of her space.

Fashion sense

Surveen Chawla has consistently proven her ability to experiment and own a wide range of styles — from traditional Indian wear to cutting-edge contemporary fashion.

