Janhvi Kapoor’s Vintage-Inspired Sari Look Is A Love Letter To Indian Heritage

Published by: ABP Live
Janhvi Kapoor's TIFF Look

Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her film Homebound, serving four stunning looks that effortlessly fused Indian craftsmanship with global fashion.

Archival Pieces

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, each ensemble balanced archival pieces with Indian sensibilities, creating a versatile and rooted look book for the actress.

Striking Saree

For her first appearance, Janhvi wore a striking resham sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, a designer duo celebrated for their intricate embroidery and commitment to Indian artisanal heritage.

Ode To Kashmiri Heritage

The sari featured resham embroidery inspired by the intricate motifs of jamawar patterns, paying homage to the rich Kashmiri tradition.

Personal Heirlooms

Rhea Kapoor curated the look by blending Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s archival pieces with personal heirlooms.

Lush Texture

An antique jamawar shawl from her collection, adorned with handmade silk resham tassels, added a lush texture.

Exquisite Look

To elevate the ensemble further, she layered the sari with a vintage men’s jamawar jacket from the 1980s, which the designers upcycled and re-embroidered to complement the look.

Accessories

Drawing inspiration from Indian rituals, Rhea paired the outfit with shoulder-grazing silver earrings modeled after the Kashmiri dejhur—a traditional bridal ornament passed down through generations.

Rounding Off

A handcrafted bangle from Amrapali Jewels and a custom chabi ka guccha by Apala by Sumit added intricate detailing.

