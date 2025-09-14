September 14, 2025

Shweta Tiwari Aces The Gen Z Street Style Trend

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Manav Manglani

Effortless Styles

Shweta Tiwari is once again proving that she can effortlessly ace any style, this time serving some major Gen Z-coded fashion vibes.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Chic Look

The actor, known for her timeless beauty and versatile wardrobe choices, stepped out in a chic and casual look that perfectly blended comfort with contemporary street style.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

What She Wore

For this appearance, Shweta opted for a fitted grey top that hugged her frame beautifully, giving a sleek and polished touch to the overall look.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Trendy Vibe

She paired it with blue baggy jeans, a Gen Z favorite, bringing a relaxed yet trendy vibe to the outfit.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Stylish Ensemble

The contrast between the figure-hugging top and the loose-fit denim created a balanced silhouette, making the ensemble effortlessly stylish.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Fresh Look

Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding a hint of playfulness, while the subtle makeup with a nude lip kept the look fresh and modern.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Gen Z Aesthetic

A pair of casual sneakers perfectly complemented her look, staying true to the Gen Z aesthetic.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Shweta’s Fashion Sense

Over the years, Shweta Tiwari has mastered the art of dressing for every mood and occasion.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Experimental Styles

This Gen Z-inspired look reflects her ability to stay relevant, experiment with youthful styles, and still exude sophistication and confidence.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

