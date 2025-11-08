November 8, 2025

Suhana Khan’s Regal Multi-Coloured Lehenga Look

Published by: ABP Live
Gen Z Star

Suhana Khan once again proved that she’s fast emerging as one of Gen Z’s most stylish stars as she stunned in a breathtaking multi-coloured lehenga choli.

Rich Jewel Tones

Her lehenga featured panels of rich jewel tones — emerald green, mustard yellow, blush pink, and deep purple — each adorned with intricate zari, sequin, and bead embroidery.

Festive Vibe

The interplay of colours created a kaleidoscopic effect that felt festive yet refined.

Modern Meets Traditional

The voluminous skirt cinched neatly at the waist, while the structured choli balanced modern design with traditional craftsmanship.

Contemporary Glam

The blouse, cut with a flattering deep neckline and delicate straps, brought in a hint of contemporary glam, keeping the overall look youthful and fresh.

Sheer Dupatta

To complete her ensemble, Suhana paired her lehenga with a sheer dupatta, embellished with subtle sequins and a gilded border, which she draped gracefully across her shoulders.

Minimal Styling

The styling was deliberately minimal, letting the multi-coloured masterpiece take center stage.

Radiant Makeup

Her makeup was kept dewy and radiant — featuring soft golden eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and nude lips.

Modern Femininity

Suhana’s fashion choices consistently reflect a balance of modern femininity and cultural appreciation.

