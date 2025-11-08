Suhana Khan’s Regal Multi-Coloured Lehenga Look
Suhana Khan once again proved that she’s fast emerging as one of Gen Z’s most stylish stars as she stunned in a breathtaking multi-coloured lehenga choli.
Her lehenga featured panels of rich jewel tones — emerald green, mustard yellow, blush pink, and deep purple — each adorned with intricate zari, sequin, and bead embroidery.
The interplay of colours created a kaleidoscopic effect that felt festive yet refined.
The voluminous skirt cinched neatly at the waist, while the structured choli balanced modern design with traditional craftsmanship.
The blouse, cut with a flattering deep neckline and delicate straps, brought in a hint of contemporary glam, keeping the overall look youthful and fresh.
To complete her ensemble, Suhana paired her lehenga with a sheer dupatta, embellished with subtle sequins and a gilded border, which she draped gracefully across her shoulders.
The styling was deliberately minimal, letting the multi-coloured masterpiece take center stage.
Her makeup was kept dewy and radiant — featuring soft golden eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and nude lips.
Suhana’s fashion choices consistently reflect a balance of modern femininity and cultural appreciation.