Nysa Devgan Channels Modern Elegance In A Corset Style Saree Look
Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, once again set social media ablaze with her stunning Diwali look — proving yet again that she’s fast emerging as a Gen Z fashion icon.
For the festive occasion, Nysa slipped into a dazzling sequined saree that shimmered with every flash of the camera.
The six-yard stunner, drenched in soft golden tones with silver undertones, perfectly captured the glitz and grandeur of Diwali nights.
What made her look truly stand out was her corset-style off-shoulder blouse, which added a bold, contemporary twist to traditional elegance.
The blouse featured a structured silhouette that accentuated her frame beautifully, giving her ensemble a chic, modern edge.
She accessorised her outfit minimally yet effectively — opting for a pair of statement earrings, a dainty bracelet, and a clutch that complemented her saree’s shine.
Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy, featuring softly bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and a hint of shimmer on the eyes, enhancing her natural glow.
Nysa styled her hair in loose, glossy waves, completing the look with an effortless charm that exuded confidence and poise.
Over time, Nysa Devgan has built a reputation for her impeccable fashion sensibility — one that blends old-world sophistication with Gen Z glamour.