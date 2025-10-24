October 24, 2025

Nysa Devgan Channels Modern Elegance In A Corset Style Saree Look

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Diwali Look

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, once again set social media ablaze with her stunning Diwali look — proving yet again that she’s fast emerging as a Gen Z fashion icon.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Dazzling Saree

For the festive occasion, Nysa slipped into a dazzling sequined saree that shimmered with every flash of the camera.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Glitz And Glamour

The six-yard stunner, drenched in soft golden tones with silver undertones, perfectly captured the glitz and grandeur of Diwali nights.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Corset Blouse

What made her look truly stand out was her corset-style off-shoulder blouse, which added a bold, contemporary twist to traditional elegance.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Chic Look

The blouse featured a structured silhouette that accentuated her frame beautifully, giving her ensemble a chic, modern edge.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Dainty Accessories

She accessorised her outfit minimally yet effectively — opting for a pair of statement earrings, a dainty bracelet, and a clutch that complemented her saree’s shine.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Glowing Makeup

Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy, featuring softly bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and a hint of shimmer on the eyes, enhancing her natural glow.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Effortless Charm

Nysa styled her hair in loose, glossy waves, completing the look with an effortless charm that exuded confidence and poise.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

Gen Z Glamour

Over time, Nysa Devgan has built a reputation for her impeccable fashion sensibility — one that blends old-world sophistication with Gen Z glamour.

Image Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram

