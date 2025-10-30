October 30, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Crystal-Studded Look

Published by: ABP Live
Swarovski Event

Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to Los Angeles to attend a glamorous event hosted by Swarovski. The luxury jewellery brand marked its 130-year legacy with the Masters of Light exhibition.

Stealing The Spotlight

The star-studded affair saw the presence of Kylie Jenner, Cher, Law Roach, Venus Williams, Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, and Laura Harrier, but it was Rashmika who stole the spotlight with her dazzling look.

Rashmika's Stunning Look

The actor graced the red carpet in a striking dual-toned ensemble, featuring a metallic silver corset paired with a sleek black skirt.

Plunging Neckline

The corset came with a plunging V-neckline, structured boning, and a strapless design that accentuated her decolletage.

Touch Of Sophistication

The figure-hugging skirt, styled with a low-rise waistline and a subtle back slit, added a touch of sophistication to her glamorous look.

The Sparkling Jewels

Rashmika elevated her outfit with exquisite Swarovski jewellery, including a statement necklace adorned with emerald-cut and oval droplet crystals, matching dangling earrings.

Glamorous Look

She also wore crystal ear cuffs, multiple stone-encrusted rings, and a crystal waist chain. Completing her look, she wore black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Absolute Diva

Her hair was styled in a sleek half-updo with a voluminous puff, while her makeup featured winged eyeliner, metallic smoky eyes, kohl-rimmed lashes, flushed cheeks, and a glossy caramel-pink lip, finished with a radiant highlighter.

The Swarovski Exhibition

The Masters of Light exhibition pays tribute to Swarovski’s influence in music, cinema, and global culture, showcasing iconic performance costumes, archival jewels, and signature footwear.

