Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Crystal-Studded Look
Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to Los Angeles to attend a glamorous event hosted by Swarovski. The luxury jewellery brand marked its 130-year legacy with the Masters of Light exhibition.
The star-studded affair saw the presence of Kylie Jenner, Cher, Law Roach, Venus Williams, Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, and Laura Harrier, but it was Rashmika who stole the spotlight with her dazzling look.
The actor graced the red carpet in a striking dual-toned ensemble, featuring a metallic silver corset paired with a sleek black skirt.
The corset came with a plunging V-neckline, structured boning, and a strapless design that accentuated her decolletage.
The figure-hugging skirt, styled with a low-rise waistline and a subtle back slit, added a touch of sophistication to her glamorous look.
Rashmika elevated her outfit with exquisite Swarovski jewellery, including a statement necklace adorned with emerald-cut and oval droplet crystals, matching dangling earrings.
She also wore crystal ear cuffs, multiple stone-encrusted rings, and a crystal waist chain. Completing her look, she wore black Christian Louboutin pumps.
Her hair was styled in a sleek half-updo with a voluminous puff, while her makeup featured winged eyeliner, metallic smoky eyes, kohl-rimmed lashes, flushed cheeks, and a glossy caramel-pink lip, finished with a radiant highlighter.
The Masters of Light exhibition pays tribute to Swarovski’s influence in music, cinema, and global culture, showcasing iconic performance costumes, archival jewels, and signature footwear.