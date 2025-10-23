Sara Ali Khan Embarks On Spiritual Journey To Kedarnath Temple
Actor Sara Ali Khan has once again embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos and videos from her serene trip, capturing her connection with the holy shrine and the breathtaking Himalayan landscape.
In the pictures, Sara can be seen striking different poses and smiling after reaching the temple, accompanied by a close friend.
She was spotted praying outside the shrine, watching the sunset, and enjoying the stunning mountain views.
The actor also captured snippets from her trek, giving fans a glimpse into her soulful journey.
Sara’s posts also highlighted her interactions with local residents. In one video, she was seen sitting inside a tent, learning about a local delicacy, and later tasting “ghee waali rajma” at a villager’s home.
She posed for photos with locals and shared a moment of joy over a plate of parathas at a small restaurant.
Sharing the post, Sara wrote: “Jai Shree Kedar 🙏🔱🧿🏔🌅 The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck every single time 😍🫶
Only gratitude 🙏 Thank you for giving me everything that I have and making me everything that I am.”