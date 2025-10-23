October 23, 2025

Sara Ali Khan Embarks On Spiritual Journey To Kedarnath Temple

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Kedarnath Visit

Actor Sara Ali Khan has once again embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharing Glimpses On Instagram

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos and videos from her serene trip, capturing her connection with the holy shrine and the breathtaking Himalayan landscape.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Soaks In The Himalayan Beauty

In the pictures, Sara can be seen striking different poses and smiling after reaching the temple, accompanied by a close friend.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Stunning Mountain Views

She was spotted praying outside the shrine, watching the sunset, and enjoying the stunning mountain views.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Soulful Journey

The actor also captured snippets from her trek, giving fans a glimpse into her soulful journey.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Interaction With Locals

Sara’s posts also highlighted her interactions with local residents. In one video, she was seen sitting inside a tent, learning about a local delicacy, and later tasting “ghee waali rajma” at a villager’s home.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Posing For Photos

She posed for photos with locals and shared a moment of joy over a plate of parathas at a small restaurant.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Post Caption

Sharing the post, Sara wrote: “Jai Shree Kedar 🙏🔱🧿🏔🌅 The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck every single time 😍🫶

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Expressing Gratitude

Only gratitude 🙏 Thank you for giving me everything that I have and making me everything that I am.”

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

See More

Priyanka And Nick Jonas Share Family Moments With Malti

Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Boho-Chic Diwali Look

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrate Daughter Ekleen’s First Birthday

Dia Mirza’s Festive Look Is Pure Poetry