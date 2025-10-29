October 29, 2025

Bold, Bright & Beautiful: Krithi Shetty’s Wardrobe Wins Of The Season

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Experimental Fashion

Krithi Shetty is not just one of the brightest new faces in Bollywood — she’s also fast becoming a name synonymous with bold, elegant, and experimental fashion.

Glamorous Looks

With an instinctive knack for blending contemporary flair with timeless grace, Krithi delivers looks that are as refreshing as they are glamorous.

Trendsetter

Whether it’s red carpet sophistication, edgy street chic, or modern minimalism, her fashion evolution proves she’s a true trendsetter.

Grace And Glamour

In a sultry red halter-neck dress, Krithi perfectly balances glamour and grace. The ruched detailing flatters her silhouette, while the deep crimson hue amplifies her natural glow.

Edgy Monochrome

Proving her love for fashion-forward experimentation, Krithi stuns in a black-and-white look that screams editorial chic.

Hollywood Glam

Channelling vintage Hollywood glam, Krithi dazzles in a silver beaded skirt-top ensemble featuring intricate fringe work that sways with every move.

Confidence And Creativity

From dramatic florals and shimmering metallics to fearless colour play, Krithi Shetty’s fashion evolution reflects both confidence and creativity.

Rising Stars

Her ability to embrace diverse styles — while maintaining her distinct personality — cements her as one of Bollywood’s most exciting and stylish rising stars.

Redefining Glamour

With her stunning looks, Krithi Shetty is redefining glamour, one look at a time.

