October 21, 2025

Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Boho-Chic Diwali Look

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Festive Look

When it comes to festive dressing, Sonam Kapoor has consistently set the benchmark. This Diwali, the fashion icon once again struck a flawless balance between traditional artistry and contemporary flair.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Handcrafted Ensemble

Celebrating Dhanteras, Sonam’s look redefined festive fashion—not through excessive sparkle, but through the subtle luxury of handcrafted detailing and expressive design.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Outfit Details

Her ensemble featured a voluminous red skirt adorned with intricate hand-embroidered motifs, seamlessly blending paisleys and geometric patterns.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Maximalist Edge

Paired with the skirt was a structured maroon blouse, densely embroidered with intricate detailing and a dramatic oversized silhouette, adding a maximalist edge to the outfit.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Bohemian Aesthetic

The interplay between the skirt’s fluidity and the blouse’s structured opulence anchored the look in Aseem Kapoor’s signature bohemian aesthetic, celebrating both craft and individuality.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Oxidised Accessories

True to her signature style, Sonam accessorised the outfit with chunky silver jewellery, oversized earrings, and stacked bangles, achieving an earthy yet striking balance.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Neat Hairdo

Her hair, parted neatly and tied into a low bun, allowed the intricate handwork of the outfit to remain the focus.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Understated Glamour

Soft kohl-lined eyes, a gentle flush of blush, and a red bindi completed the look, lending an understated glamour that elevated the entire ensemble.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Rooted In Tradition

Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali look goes beyond a style statement—it’s a celebration of modern Indian fashion rooted in tradition, yet refreshingly contemporary.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

