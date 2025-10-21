Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Boho-Chic Diwali Look
When it comes to festive dressing, Sonam Kapoor has consistently set the benchmark. This Diwali, the fashion icon once again struck a flawless balance between traditional artistry and contemporary flair.
Celebrating Dhanteras, Sonam’s look redefined festive fashion—not through excessive sparkle, but through the subtle luxury of handcrafted detailing and expressive design.
Her ensemble featured a voluminous red skirt adorned with intricate hand-embroidered motifs, seamlessly blending paisleys and geometric patterns.
Paired with the skirt was a structured maroon blouse, densely embroidered with intricate detailing and a dramatic oversized silhouette, adding a maximalist edge to the outfit.
The interplay between the skirt’s fluidity and the blouse’s structured opulence anchored the look in Aseem Kapoor’s signature bohemian aesthetic, celebrating both craft and individuality.
True to her signature style, Sonam accessorised the outfit with chunky silver jewellery, oversized earrings, and stacked bangles, achieving an earthy yet striking balance.
Her hair, parted neatly and tied into a low bun, allowed the intricate handwork of the outfit to remain the focus.
Soft kohl-lined eyes, a gentle flush of blush, and a red bindi completed the look, lending an understated glamour that elevated the entire ensemble.
Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali look goes beyond a style statement—it’s a celebration of modern Indian fashion rooted in tradition, yet refreshingly contemporary.