Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrate Daughter Ekleen’s First Birthday
Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Ekleen, once again putting to rest rumours surrounding their marriage.
The duo took to social media to share a series of adorable pictures from the intimate celebration, capturing heartwarming family moments.
Prince and Yuvika were seen joyfully playing and posing with their little one, radiating happiness as they marked her special day together.
In the heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Prince expressed his deep love and affection for his daughter.
He wrote about his wish to raise Ekleen as a “good human being” and a “fighter”, also sharing how much they cherish hearing her innocent baby talks.
“Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby. U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile.
The couple hosted a charming pink-themed birthday party for their daughter, with the venue beautifully adorned in various shades of pink balloons.
Little Ekleen looked adorable in a white and pink outfit complete with tiny wings and a matching headband.
Although Prince and Yuvika chose to keep their daughter’s face covered with an emoji, the warmth and joy reflected in their expressions spoke volumes about the family’s happiness and bond.