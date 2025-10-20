October 20, 2025

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrate Daughter Ekleen’s First Birthday

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Birthday Celebration

Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Ekleen, once again putting to rest rumours surrounding their marriage.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Family Moments

The duo took to social media to share a series of adorable pictures from the intimate celebration, capturing heartwarming family moments.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Ekleen's Special Day

Prince and Yuvika were seen joyfully playing and posing with their little one, radiating happiness as they marked her special day together.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Prince's Heartwarming Message

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Prince expressed his deep love and affection for his daughter.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

What He Wrote

He wrote about his wish to raise Ekleen as a “good human being” and a “fighter”, also sharing how much they cherish hearing her innocent baby talks.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Emotional Note

“Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby. U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Pink-Themed Birthday Celebration

The couple hosted a charming pink-themed birthday party for their daughter, with the venue beautifully adorned in various shades of pink balloons.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Adorable Ekleen

Little Ekleen looked adorable in a white and pink outfit complete with tiny wings and a matching headband.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

Family's Bond

Although Prince and Yuvika chose to keep their daughter’s face covered with an emoji, the warmth and joy reflected in their expressions spoke volumes about the family’s happiness and bond.

Image Source: Prince Narula/Instagram

See More

Dia Mirza’s Festive Look Is Pure Poetry

Karishma Tanna Channels Ultimate Glam Diva Vibes In Stunning Blue Saree

Ananya Panday Serves Ethnic Elegance With A Modern Twist

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bejewelled Lehenga Look Wins Hearts