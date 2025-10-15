October 15, 2025

Ananya Panday Serves Ethnic Elegance With A Modern Twist

Published by: ABP Live
Filmfare Awards 2025

Ananya Panday turned heads at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad with a look that beautifully married tradition and modernity.

Ace Designers

Dressed in a breathtaking Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, she exuded grace, glamour, and a deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.

What She Wore

Her outfit — a Patola-inspired corset paired with a silk Bandhani saree skirt — effortlessly blended intricate artistry with a contemporary silhouette, making her one of the evening’s standout style icons.

Hand-Embroidered Blouse

The highlight of Ananya’s ensemble was her striking corset, adorned with meticulous hand-embroidery crafted from vibrant, multicoloured bugle beads.

Modern Finesse

Every bead was thoughtfully placed, forming patterns that reflected both heritage and modern finesse.

Saree Draped As Skirt

Complementing the corset was a stunning silk Bandhani saree draped as a skirt, merging age-old craftsmanship with youthful sophistication.

Contemporary Aesthetic

Known for its cultural significance and timeless appeal, the Bandhani technique added a sense of rooted elegance while keeping the overall aesthetic contemporary and fresh.

Radiant Makeup

Ananya completed her look with a sleek updo, allowing the intricate details of her outfit to take centre stage. Her minimal makeup — featuring dewy skin, soft eyes, and nude lips — enhanced her natural radiance.

Fashion-Forward Appearance

A pair of statement earrings and a delicate bracelet added just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly rounding off her festive and fashion-forward appearance.

