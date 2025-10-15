Ananya Panday Serves Ethnic Elegance With A Modern Twist
Ananya Panday turned heads at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad with a look that beautifully married tradition and modernity.
Dressed in a breathtaking Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, she exuded grace, glamour, and a deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.
Her outfit — a Patola-inspired corset paired with a silk Bandhani saree skirt — effortlessly blended intricate artistry with a contemporary silhouette, making her one of the evening’s standout style icons.
The highlight of Ananya’s ensemble was her striking corset, adorned with meticulous hand-embroidery crafted from vibrant, multicoloured bugle beads.
Every bead was thoughtfully placed, forming patterns that reflected both heritage and modern finesse.
Complementing the corset was a stunning silk Bandhani saree draped as a skirt, merging age-old craftsmanship with youthful sophistication.
Known for its cultural significance and timeless appeal, the Bandhani technique added a sense of rooted elegance while keeping the overall aesthetic contemporary and fresh.
Ananya completed her look with a sleek updo, allowing the intricate details of her outfit to take centre stage. Her minimal makeup — featuring dewy skin, soft eyes, and nude lips — enhanced her natural radiance.
A pair of statement earrings and a delicate bracelet added just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly rounding off her festive and fashion-forward appearance.