October 17, 2025

Karishma Tanna Channels Ultimate Glam Diva Vibes In Stunning Blue Saree

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Mesmerising Look

Karishma Tanna effortlessly stole the spotlight in a mesmerising blue sequined saree that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern glamour.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

High-Fashion Vibe

The saree’s shimmering fabric caught the light with every movement, creating a radiant and ethereal effect, while the sequins added a festive, high-fashion vibe that was impossible to miss.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Contemporary Edge

She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse encrusted with crystals, which added a bold, contemporary edge to the look.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Festive Event Perfect

The sleeveless design highlighted her toned arms, and the intricate crystal detailing elevated the outfit, making it perfect for a red-carpet or high-profile festive event.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Minimal Accessories

Karishma complemented the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making accessories, letting the outfit remain the focal point.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Dewy Makeup

Her choice of makeup enhanced her natural beauty — with glowing, dewy skin, smoky eyes, and a nude lip — striking the perfect balance between elegance and glam.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Glamorous Aesthetic

Her hair, styled in a sleek bun, added a touch of effortless sophistication, framing her face beautifully and completing the overall glamorous aesthetic.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Style Icon

This look is a testament to Karishma’s refined fashion sensibility, where she masterfully balances classic Indian attire with modern, contemporary elements, making her a true style icon.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Impactful Styling

From the choice of color to the detailing on her blouse and the subtle yet impactful styling, she proves once again why she is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable stars.

Image Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

