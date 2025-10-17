Karishma Tanna Channels Ultimate Glam Diva Vibes In Stunning Blue Saree
Karishma Tanna effortlessly stole the spotlight in a mesmerising blue sequined saree that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern glamour.
The saree’s shimmering fabric caught the light with every movement, creating a radiant and ethereal effect, while the sequins added a festive, high-fashion vibe that was impossible to miss.
She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse encrusted with crystals, which added a bold, contemporary edge to the look.
The sleeveless design highlighted her toned arms, and the intricate crystal detailing elevated the outfit, making it perfect for a red-carpet or high-profile festive event.
Karishma complemented the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making accessories, letting the outfit remain the focal point.
Her choice of makeup enhanced her natural beauty — with glowing, dewy skin, smoky eyes, and a nude lip — striking the perfect balance between elegance and glam.
Her hair, styled in a sleek bun, added a touch of effortless sophistication, framing her face beautifully and completing the overall glamorous aesthetic.
This look is a testament to Karishma’s refined fashion sensibility, where she masterfully balances classic Indian attire with modern, contemporary elements, making her a true style icon.
From the choice of color to the detailing on her blouse and the subtle yet impactful styling, she proves once again why she is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable stars.