October 18, 2025

Dia Mirza’s Festive Look Is Pure Poetry

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Ethereal Beauty

Dia Mirza looked every bit the ethereal beauty as she embraced Diwali festivities in a stunning beige Anarkali suit that perfectly reflected her timeless elegance and understated grace.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Regal Look

The actress, known for her love for classic Indian silhouettes and sustainable fashion, chose an ensemble that beautifully balanced simplicity and regality.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Serene Charm

Her beige Anarkali featured delicate golden gota work, adding just the right amount of festive sparkle without overwhelming the outfit’s serene charm.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Intricate Craftsmanship

The flowing fabric and intricate craftsmanship lent a regal flair, while the subtle sheen of gold accents caught the light in the most graceful way.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Old World Charm

The ensemble exuded old-world charm — reminiscent of the elegance Dia has always embodied in her fashion choices.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Poetic Touch

Adding to the traditional appeal, Dia styled her hair in a sleek, center-parted braid adorned with fresh gajra, a choice that elevated her look with a poetic and nostalgic touch.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Glowing Makeup

Her makeup was minimal yet radiant, featuring soft kohl-rimmed eyes, a nude lip, and a dewy base that highlighted her natural glow.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Signature Aesthetic

She completed her look with traditional jhumkas, staying true to her signature aesthetic that celebrates cultural heritage and conscious fashion.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Graceful And Elegant

Dia’s Diwali look is a testament to her effortless style — sophisticated, rooted, and deeply graceful.

Image Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

