September 21, 2025

Shilpa Shetty Radiates Elegance In Beaded Maroon Saree

Published by: ABP Live
Impeccable Style

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty once again turned heads with her impeccable style, looking absolutely stunning in a beaded maroon saree.

Sophisticated Aura

The saree, rich in texture and detailed with exquisite beadwork, brought out a regal and sophisticated aura, perfectly complementing her graceful persona.

Toned Silhouette

The matching blouse, tailored to perfection, enhanced the saree’s elegance while highlighting Shilpa’s toned silhouette.

Glamorous And Contemporary Look

The blouse’s cut and design added a modern touch to the traditional ensemble, making it both glamorous and contemporary.

Minimal Accessories

Shilpa opted for minimal yet striking accessories, letting the intricacy of the beaded saree shine.

Feminine Touch

Her hair was styled in soft waves, cascading effortlessly over her shoulders, which added a soft, feminine touch to the structured elegance of her outfit.

Perfectly Balanced Makeup

Her makeup was sophisticated and understated—smoky eyes, a hint of blush, and a nude lip provided the perfect balance, enhancing her natural features while keeping the focus on her stunning attire.

Shilpa Shetty’s Signature Fashion Sense

Shilpa Shetty has long been celebrated for her refined fashion sense, effortlessly blending classic Indian elegance with contemporary trends.

Sartorial Elegance

Shilpa’s ensemble is a testament to her sartorial elegance, confidence, and understanding of style.

