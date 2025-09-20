September 20, 2025

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Navratri Fashion Diary: Looks To Inspire Your Festive Style

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Festive Ensembles

Bollywood’s style icon Jacqueliene Fernandez is turning heads this season with her high-end festive ensembles, perfectly blending tradition with contemporary couture.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Navratri Ready Looks

From elegant lehengas to culturally inspired drapes, each look captures the essence of Navratri while adding a touch of luxury, making her a true inspiration for festival fashion enthusiasts.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Dazzling Glamour

A shimmering silver lehenga set takes festive sophistication to the next level with intricate detailing, a structured silhouette and a plunging neckline.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Festive Elegance

Jacqueliene radiates regal charm in a muted pink lehenga paired with an olive green embellished dupatta.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Regal Heritage Splendor

Jacqueliene channels royal grace in a golden silk saree paired with an intricately embroidered blouse.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Timeless Artistry

Jewel-toned accents and heavy temple jewelry, including layered necklaces and ornate bangles, create a regal statement, merging timeless artistry with festive grandeur.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Ethereal Charm

Jacqueliene stuns in a dreamy silver-white lehenga with a sheer embroidered blouse and flowing cape sleeves.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Cultural Elegance

Jacqueliene embraces India’s rich textile heritage in a handwoven indigo saree paired with a multicolored embroidered blouse.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Inspirational Looks

As Navratri celebrates colour, culture, and creativity, Jacqueliene Fernandez’s festive fashion diaries offer endless inspiration.

Image Source: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

