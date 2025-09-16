September 16, 2025

Navratri Special: Dazzle In Festive Colors With Sreeleela’s Wardrobe Inspiration

Published by: ABP Live
Sreeleela's Fashion Inspiration

Known for her remarkable acting, exceptional dance moves, and impeccable fashion sense, Sreeleela often sets trends both on and off the screen.

Majestic in Purple

Sreeleela’s chic purple outfit featured a floral blouse with an asymmetrical long-side design, paired with matching flared palazzo pants.

Brighten Up in Yellow

In a unique yellow georgette kurti adorned with silver embellishments, feather-style sleeves, and fishtail palazzo pants, Sreeleela looked nothing short of stunning.

A Divine Touch in White

Sreeleela looked ethereal in a heavily embroidered white saree, styled with a pearl-embroidered kamarbandh and a sheer full-sleeve blouse.

Adding Sparkle in Pink

Shine bright like Sreeleela in a pink silk saree paired with a glittery wide-neck blouse. The actress kept accessories minimal, letting the vibrant hue and shimmer take center stage.

Sreeleela’s Graceful Grey Saree

Sreeleela slayed in a grey-silver sequin saree featuring all-over shimmer, styled with a strappy blouse.

Channel Serenity in Green

For a traditional yet stylish vibe, Sreeleela opted for a green cotton saree with intricate mirror work.

Sreeleela Looks Radiant in Red

Sreeleela stuns in a gorgeous red saree paired with a chic high-neck blouse. The sheer, flowy drape featuring delicate shimmer detailing adds the right amount of sparkle.

Bold and Beautiful in Orange

For a striking look, Sreeleela chose a bold orange georgette saree with delicate white prints.

