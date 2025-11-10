Shanaya Kapoor Redefines Wedding Glamour With Her Exquisite Looks
Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion choices for her friend’s wedding festivities in Udaipur have set a new benchmark for bridal-inspired elegance and festive sophistication.
Known for her refined sartorial sensibilities, the actress seamlessly transitioned from a radiant daytime ensemble to a dazzling evening look.
As dusk settled over Udaipur, Shanaya transformed into a vision of evening opulence in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani lehenga.
The intricately embellished outfit shimmered under the lights, with its exquisite beadwork and delicate textures creating a perfect harmony of tradition and contemporary glamour.
The deep hues of pink, gold, and beige lent the look a regal allure, while the sheer, beaded blouse and ornate skirt reflected the designer’s signature fusion of modern silhouettes and timeless craftsmanship.
For the daytime ceremony, Shanaya opted for a breathtaking floral lehenga by celebrated couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
The ensemble, crafted in a soft yellow base, featured vibrant hand-embroidered blooms that evoked the freshness of spring and the warmth of Udaipur’s sunshine.
The intricate detailing and delicate hues struck the perfect balance between cheerfulness and regal charm.
Paired with a matching dupatta and minimal, refined jewellery, the look exuded effortless grace—ideal for a daytime wedding in the royal city.