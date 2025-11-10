November 10, 2025

Shanaya Kapoor Redefines Wedding Glamour With Her Exquisite Looks

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Fashion Choices

Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion choices for her friend’s wedding festivities in Udaipur have set a new benchmark for bridal-inspired elegance and festive sophistication.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Dazzling Looks

Known for her refined sartorial sensibilities, the actress seamlessly transitioned from a radiant daytime ensemble to a dazzling evening look.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Evening Opulence

As dusk settled over Udaipur, Shanaya transformed into a vision of evening opulence in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani lehenga.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Contemporary Glamour

The intricately embellished outfit shimmered under the lights, with its exquisite beadwork and delicate textures creating a perfect harmony of tradition and contemporary glamour.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Timeless Craftsmanship

The deep hues of pink, gold, and beige lent the look a regal allure, while the sheer, beaded blouse and ornate skirt reflected the designer’s signature fusion of modern silhouettes and timeless craftsmanship.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Floral Elegance

For the daytime ceremony, Shanaya opted for a breathtaking floral lehenga by celebrated couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Sunshine

The ensemble, crafted in a soft yellow base, featured vibrant hand-embroidered blooms that evoked the freshness of spring and the warmth of Udaipur’s sunshine.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Regal Charm

The intricate detailing and delicate hues struck the perfect balance between cheerfulness and regal charm.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Ideal Wedding Look

Paired with a matching dupatta and minimal, refined jewellery, the look exuded effortless grace—ideal for a daytime wedding in the royal city.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

See More

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Dual Glamour At Deeya Shroff’s Wedding

Suhana Khan’s Regal Multi-Coloured Lehenga Look

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Crystal-Studded Look

Bold, Bright & Beautiful: Krithi Shetty’s Wardrobe Wins Of The Season