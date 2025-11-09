Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Dual Glamour At Deeya Shroff’s Wedding
Janhvi Kapoor brought her impeccable fashion game to her friend Deeya Shroff’s wedding, turning heads in two stunning ensembles.
The actor perfectly balanced traditional elegance by day and glamorous sparkle by night, effortlessly owning every look.
For the daytime ceremony, Janhvi chose a light golden tussar silk saree adorned with intricate handwork. The ensemble, featuring contrasting red borders and a matching blouse, radiated a classic festive charm.
Keeping her makeup minimal and elegant, Janhvi accessorised with traditional jewellery — a kundan choker, jhumkas, and statement rings.
As the celebrations transitioned into the evening, Janhvi amped up the glam in a shimmering Manish Malhotra creation.
The ensemble featured an off-shoulder blouse, a figure-hugging lehenga, and a golden dupatta that reflected light with every move.
Keeping her accessories minimal, Janhvi opted for just statement earrings and a ring, letting her outfit steal the spotlight.
Her straightened hair and blushed, luminous makeup — with a focus on bold, kohl-rimmed eyes — perfectly complemented the outfit’s glimmering tones.
The grand wedding took place in Udaipur, with Janhvi attending alongside her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friends from the industry.