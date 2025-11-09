November 9, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Dual Glamour At Deeya Shroff’s Wedding

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Fashion Game

Janhvi Kapoor brought her impeccable fashion game to her friend Deeya Shroff’s wedding, turning heads in two stunning ensembles.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Effortless Looks

The actor perfectly balanced traditional elegance by day and glamorous sparkle by night, effortlessly owning every look.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Festive Charm

For the daytime ceremony, Janhvi chose a light golden tussar silk saree adorned with intricate handwork. The ensemble, featuring contrasting red borders and a matching blouse, radiated a classic festive charm.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Traditional Jewellery

Keeping her makeup minimal and elegant, Janhvi accessorised with traditional jewellery — a kundan choker, jhumkas, and statement rings.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Golden Glamour

As the celebrations transitioned into the evening, Janhvi amped up the glam in a shimmering Manish Malhotra creation.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Shimmer Queen

The ensemble featured an off-shoulder blouse, a figure-hugging lehenga, and a golden dupatta that reflected light with every move.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Minimal Accessories

Keeping her accessories minimal, Janhvi opted for just statement earrings and a ring, letting her outfit steal the spotlight.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Glimmering Tones

Her straightened hair and blushed, luminous makeup — with a focus on bold, kohl-rimmed eyes — perfectly complemented the outfit’s glimmering tones.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A Star-Studded Celebration in Udaipur

The grand wedding took place in Udaipur, with Janhvi attending alongside her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friends from the industry.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

